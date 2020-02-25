|
Dr. Wayne Clifford Cogell
Dr. Wayne Clifford Cogell, educator, administrator, minister, and epic house builder, died peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Mo.
Wayne was born May 1,1939, in Kenosha, Wisconsin to Harry and Lucille (Schmidt) Cogell.
Dr. Cogell taught philosophy at the Missouri University of Science and Technology (formerly known as the University of Missouri-Rolla) from 1968 until his retirement in 2000. Dr. Cogell served as the Associate Dean for the College of Arts and Sciences at MS&T from 1980 to 1996. In his long tenure at the university, Dr. Cogell filled several leadership roles and promoted excellence in scholarship by serving as faculty advisor to several of the university's honor societies.
After his retirement, Dr. Cogell continued his studies and was ordained as a minister by the National Association of Congregational Christian Churches. In 1996 he became the minister at the Iberia Congregational Church in Iberia Mo. He held this position to the end of his life.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 35 years, Donna (Cisco) Cogell of Waynesville, Mo; his sister Jan Tomczak of Kenosha, Wisc; sons Michael and his wife, Paula, of Dixon, Mo, and Daniel of Springfield, Mo; a step-daughter, Suzanne (Sell) Phipps and her husband Jim, of Polk City, Ia; nine grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, colleagues, and friends.
A remembrance service is planned for 10:30 am, Sunday, May 3, at the Iberia Congregational Church in Iberia, Mo.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020