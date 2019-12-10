Home

William "Bill" Chupick


1930 - 2019
William "Bill" Chupick Obituary
William "Bill" Chupick
William (Bill) Chupick, American patriot, loving husband, father, brother, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born in Shelton, Connecticut on July 27, 1930 to the late John Peter and Mary (Karpiak) Chupick.
Bill was a member of the Disabled American Veteran's (DAV) after serving 20 years active duty in the United States Army. He was awarded numerous medals for his combat service in Korea and Vietnam. He also served a non-combat tour in West Germany during the Cold War. In his later years, he loved woodworking with his family, and built everything from furniture to birdhouses.
Bill is survived by his two daughters Julia and Paula, their husbands David and Charles as well as four grandchildren Dawn, Joshua, Shauna, Danielle, and six great grandchildren Sarah, Anthony, Lincoln, Violet, Jasmine and Elliott.
A graveside service will be held on at 1:00PM on December 12, 2019 at the St. James City cemetery in Saint James, Missouri with full military honors. Arrangements are under the direction of James and Gahr Mortuary, Rolla, Missouri.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
