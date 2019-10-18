|
|
William Clarence "Bill" Johnson
William Clarence "Bill" Johnson, of Rolla, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the age of 79.
He was born in Rockford, Illinois on June 29, 1940 to the late Gustavus and Gladys Johnson.
On July 12, 1979 Bill married Janice (Raison) Johnson, who survives.
Mr. Johnson had a distinguished military and civil service career retiring with the rank of First Sergeant and transitioned into being the Unit Administrator of the 424th local Army Reserve Unit. He was a member of the Local American Legion Post and an active member of the Greentree Baptist Church in Rolla.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his daughter, Annette Johnson and infant children Mary Johnson and Billy Johnson; two brothers, Curly and Ralph Johnson; and two sisters, Shirley Bonavia and Dolores Coffman.
He will be greatly missed by his surviving family which includes his wife of forty years, Jan Johnson, of their home in Rolla; stepson, Walter Wurst and wife Sarah, of O'Fallon, MO; stepdaughter, Elaine Wurst and husband Dan Lanham, of Carthage, MO; two sisters, Mary Wood and Margie Stelma, both of Rockford, IL; five grandchildren, Sean McKern, Shane McKern, Janelle Lanham, Jayson Lanham and Samantha Wurst; two great grandchildren, Brock McKern and Jax McKern; nieces, nephews, other extended family members and many dear friends.
A funeral service for Bill Johnson will be held at noon Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at the Greentree Christian Church in Rolla. Interment with full military honors will follow in the Missouri Veteran's Cemetery in Ft. Leonard Wood.
A visitation for family and friends will be held prior to the service Wednesday beginning at 11 am at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Veteran's Memorial Park in Rolla.
Online condolences may be offered at www.nullandsonfuneralhome.com
All arrangements are under the direction of the Null and Son Funeral Home in Rolla.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019