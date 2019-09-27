|
William Eugene "Bill" Bacon
William Eugene "Bill" Bacon, 89, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at his home in Rolla.
Bill was born on February 25, 1930, in Ellington, to Basil U. and Ollie C. Bacon. The family moved to Salem in 1939. He met the love of his life, Delphia Mae Quick, at the age of 16 at the Darien Skating Rink near Jadwin. They were married on June 5, 1949 and five children were born to the couple: Terrance Alan, Carol Ann, Ellen Louise, Catherine Jean, and Lisa Lee. They enjoyed 66 years of marriage before his sweetheart preceded him in death on November 1, 2015.
Bill accepted Christ as his savior at the age of eight in the Presbyterian Church in St. Genevieve and later joined First Baptist Church in Salem. He was ordained as a deacon in 1956 and served the Lord with all his heart his whole life. He poured his life into the lives of many as Sunday School teacher, youth worker, Royal Ambassador (RA) leader, director of Sunday School and Training Union programs, and as he assisted in numerous building programs and pastoral search committees. His leadership was a great skill and one he willingly offered in both work and volunteer roles.
After Bill's retirement from the lead mine business, the couple moved to Nixa where they were members of North Nixa Baptist and were involved with many friends there. Bill did not let retirement last too long and became a realtor in Nixa for several years. When his lovely bride passed away, he moved to Rolla to be closer to family where he joined Salem Avenue Baptist. The highlight of his days was his role as hospital volunteer where he assisted hospital visitors to get to where they needed to go and offer friendly conversation. He thoroughly enjoyed working with his "hospital family" at Phelps Health.
Bill-Dad- was an amazing man who kept his priorities in order with his Lord and Savior first, his sweet wife and children next, and then everything else. He touched many, many lives, and will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Basil and Ollie (Voyles), wife, Delphia Mae (Quick), son, Terrance Alan Bacon, daughter, Ellen Louise Klamm, sister, Darlene Scott, son-in-law, Timmy DeLong, and grandsons, Phillip Klamm and Tony Baker.
He is survived by daughters, Carol (Larry) Baker of Rolla, Katy DeLong and Garry Lewis of Rolla, and Lisa (Paul) Masters of Troy, Illinois and daughter-in-law, Opal (Campbell) Bacon of Waxahachie, Texas. He is also survived by his sister, Ellene Jemes of Grovespring and brother Basil Bacon, of Springfield. Grandchildren, Travis (Shannon) Baker of Rolla, Emily (Paul) Brower of Dardenne Prairie, Mark (Kyla) Bacon of Waxahachie, Texas, Kevin Bacon of Austin, Texas, Carolina (Jerry) Banzet of Owasso, Oklahoma, Amanda DeLong of Rolla, Amber DeLong of Rolla,Colton (Samantha) Masters of Denver,Colorado, Brett Masters of Rolla, and Andrew Masters of Troy, Illinois, and eight great-grandchildren as well as many, many friends and loved ones.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 3-5 pm at the James & Gahr Mortuary Chapel in Rolla. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 30, 3019, at 11 am at First Baptist Church in Salem. Interment will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Salem.
Memorials may be made to Southwest Baptist University Salem Campus.
Published in The Rolla Daily News from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019