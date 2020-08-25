Wilma Rose Masterson
Wilma Rose Masterson, of Rolla, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at the age of 92.
She was born in St. Louis, Mo on June 15, 1928 to the late William A. and Wilhelmina (Speckart) Haley.
On July 9, 1946, in Kirkwood, MO, she married Joseph Louis Masterson, who preceded her in death.
Wilma was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on July 9, 1966. She enjoyed being a mother and a grandmother, making their favorite foods and playing games with them. One thing that really excited her was reading and studying God's word the Bible and helping others enjoy the wonderful things in it.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by one son, Timothy Masterson and three grandchildren, Krista Masterson, Kyle Masterson and Sasha Nichole Masterson.
Wilma will be greatly missed by her surviving family which includes six children, Wilma Macnak and husband Frank, of Mountain Home, AR, Theresa Vaughn, of Rolla, Pamela Renner and husband Peter, of Mexico, MO, Patricia Masterson, Michael Masterson and wife Kathy and Patrick Masterson and wife Lois, all of Rolla; one brother, William A. Haley Jr., of Lee's Summit, MO; ten grandchildren, Frank Charles Macnak, Justin Hugh Macnak, Marlene Renner Ridgway, Melanie Renner Helling, Travis Wade Renner, Lydia Renner Hollinsworth, Taija Rose Masterson, Jesse Masterson, Amy Masterson Walker and Michelle Masterson Waller; seventeen great grandchildren, Acacia Macnak, Zedekiah Macnak, Caitlyn Friedrich, Quinton Ridgway, Dawson Helling, Melina Helling, Ryleigh Renner, Cooper Hollinsworth, Harley Hollinsworth, Kaia Hollinsworth, Adam Masterson, Charley Masterson, Aiden Walker, Avery Jo Walker, Kyleigh Waller, Wyatt Waller and Addison Brock Smith; one great-great grandchild, Chassen Friedrich; other extended family members and a whole host of dear friends.
A private interment took place in the Rolla City Cemetery.
A memorial service celebrating Wilma's life will be conducted via zoom conference at 2 pm Saturday, August 29, 2020. To attend e-mail WilmaMastersonMemorial@yahoo.com
for logon and password information.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the local branch of Jehovah Witnesses.
