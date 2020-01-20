Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aaron Edward Bleeker. View Sign Obituary

With deep sorrow, we regret to announce the death of AARON EDWARD BLEEKER, in his 46th year.Aaron is survived by his loving wife: Lisa; daughter: Megan; mother: Margaret Ryan; step-father: Gerald Ryan; father: Edward Bleeker and Susan Bleeker; sister: Robin Peters (Robert); uncle: David Leach; and cousin: Derek Leach and his family. Aaron is loved and will be deeply missed by all of his family and friends in the UK, New York, and Bermuda especially his best friend Simon Tully (Jenny and family) and numerous others to mention.Details of a celebration of life for Aaron will be shared at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his daughter Megan Bleeker's Education Fund at Clarien Bank Limited. Augustus Funeral Home



