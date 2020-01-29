With deep sorrow, the family and close friends of AARON EDWARD BLEEKER regret to announce his death on January 12, 2020, in his 46th year.A casual celebration will be held to commemorate Aaron's life on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Wharf Restaurant and Bar located at 14 Water Street in St George's between 4pm â€" 6pm.Family and close friends welcome anyone who wishes to come with a smile to pay respects to the wonderful man that Aaron was and to share stories and raise a glass to the "Aaron" that we all remember in heaven.Open bar with "nibbles" from 4pm - 5pm. Cash bar from 5pm - 6pm.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to his daughter Megan Bleeker's US$ Education account at Clarien Bank Limited â€" a/c # 6000228163. The name on the account is Robin &/or Robert Petersagf Megan Bleeker â€" EducationAugustus Funeral Home
Published in The Royal Gazette from Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, 2020