A Graveside service for the late ABERDEEN LYDIA MARGUERITE 'DIDDLES' MATTHEW, wife of the late Fredrick Matthew, daughter of the late Harry G and Etoy Fox, loving mother to Paris Francis and David Francis (Donna), Leah Fox, Wanda Jones (Kevin), Geraldine Jones (late C Leroy), Lydia Francis-Garrett (David) and Chanel Francis, will be held at The Seventh-day Adventist Cemetery, St Georges on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2.30pm.Viewing will be held at The Seventh-day Adventist Church, South Side, St David's on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 5.30pm â€" 7.30pm ONLY.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Troy Albouy (Vicki), Craig Outerbridge (Samone), Nina Wilson (Ronald Jr), Charles Jones III (Erica), Corey Jones, Monisse Horne (Alfie), Ra-Quy Jones, Jay Francis, Josiah Francis, Jasmine Francis, and Jahni Burch; great-grandchildren: Kevon Albouy, Kelsie Bento, Shamauri Sanders, Treyshun Sanders, Rosaria Dawson, Samae Outerbridge, Keffin Jones, Faithani Jones, LaQuan Jones, Hadiya Jones, Ny'eeko Darrell; nieces: Sheena Notter, Gail Badillo (Tommy), Toni Fox, Karlla (Lloyd), Patricia Fox; nephews: Wayne Fox (LuLu), Ervin Fox, Chris Fox (Pearl), Gregory Fox (Jeanette), Jay Fox, and numerous great great-grandchildren, relatives and friends; special friends: Pat Wade, Dora Bean, and Eleanor Dillas. Aberdeen Matthew was predeceased by her brothers: Harry Neilson (Blackwolf) Fox and Ivan Canterbury Fox, sisters: Gloria Pliato (Lawrence) and IIyria Fox, niece: Kim Fox; nephew: Leo Fox.Covid-19 precautions are to be observed. Mask and hand sanitation will be required and social distancing observed.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.comWE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF: - Aberdeen Lydia Marguerite 'Diddles' Matthew.
Published in The Royal Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020