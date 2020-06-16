We regret to announce the passing of MRS. ADA LOUISE FOGGO December 20, 1928- June 11, 2020, wife of the late Mr. Albert Eugene "German" Foggo of 1 Waterloo Lane, St. George GE 03; loving mother of: Lynette Fox, Kenneth Bascome J.P. (Rochelle-deceased), Earl Simmons (deceased), Melody Russell (Dale), Eugene "Calabash" Foggo, and Candy-Lee Foggo; Grandmother to: Terrence "Bristol" Fox, Graham Fox, Scott Fox and Kenneth Fox, Charmaine Simmons, Lani Simmons, Chae Simmons (deceased) Gregory Johnson (Layna), Kevan Foggo (deceased), Gandia Russell, and Niambia Russell.She is also survived by sister Viola Fubler, Wellington Baptist Church Family, Richard Allen AME Church Family, Wellington Hill Family, other family and friends too numerous to mentionShe was predeceased by brothers: Lionel Bascome and Coolridge Bascome.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on June 16, 2020