It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Agnes Mitchell Marshall, beloved wife of the late Edmund Marshall of Southampton Parish; in her 96th year.A private family graveside service was held at St Mark's Churchyard on Friday May 8, 2020.She is survived by sons: Edmund (Kathy), Alan (Vera); grandchildren: Melissa (Justin), Candice, Megan (Michele); great-grandchildren: Jayden, Gunner, Daxton, Ariana, Vhari, Greyson; special niece: Margaret McKim and her St Moritz family.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette on May 11, 2020