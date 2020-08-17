We regret to announce the passing of Agnes Virginia DeGraff, wife of the late Kenneth LeRoy DeGraff, and daughter of the late Daniel and Edith Place. Loving mother to the late Eugene DeGraff, Joan Rogers (late Hubert Rogers Sr), Gloria Smith, and Carol Bean (Ralph Sr.), in her 101st year, of 3 Morning Glory Drive, Devonshire. Adored sister of Sylvia Smith, Lola Hill, and predeceased siblings, Harland, Voorhees, Ronald, Quinton, and Ivan Place, Audrey Francis, and Marion Robinson. Beloved "MamaGin" to grandchildren Eugene Anderson, Debbie Burgess, Danny, Hubert (Doodie), Michael, Larry, Joanne, and Shawnette Rogers, the late Delvin Smith, Duval Smith, Terry-Lynn Cann, Nicole Smith, and Ralph Bean Jr.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 17, 2020