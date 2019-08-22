We are sorry to announce the peaceful passing of Agostinho do Rego Lima "Gus Rego", in his 98th year. June 18, 1922 - August 20, 2019.Gus is survived by his loving wife Joyce, daughters: Sandra Rego (Canada) and Kim (Rego) Moseley; son-in-law: Malcolm Moseley; grandsons: Drew DeLuca (Canada), Brittan Moseley, Jude Moseley and Finn Moseley; brother-in-law: Aubrey W. Bladen (Wales) and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.Many thanks for the care given by the staff at Westmeath in recent years. Donations (in lieu of flowers please) to Action on Alzheimer's & Dementia, PO Box FL 88, Flatt's FL BX.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019