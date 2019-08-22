Agostinho do Rego "Gus Rego" Lima

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agostinho do Rego "Gus Rego" Lima.
Service Information
Amis Memorial Chapel
8 Khyber Pass
Warwick, Bermuda
WK 03
(441)-236-0155
Obituary

We are sorry to announce the peaceful passing of Agostinho do Rego Lima "Gus Rego", in his 98th year. June 18, 1922 - August 20, 2019.Gus is survived by his loving wife Joyce, daughters: Sandra Rego (Canada) and Kim (Rego) Moseley; son-in-law: Malcolm Moseley; grandsons: Drew DeLuca (Canada), Brittan Moseley, Jude Moseley and Finn Moseley; brother-in-law: Aubrey W. Bladen (Wales) and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.Many thanks for the care given by the staff at Westmeath in recent years. Donations (in lieu of flowers please) to Action on Alzheimer's & Dementia, PO Box FL 88, Flatt's FL BX.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.