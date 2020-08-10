It is with great sadness that we announce the death of MR. ALAN GORDON KELLY who passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 28, 2020 in his 79th year in Virginia Beach, Virginia (formerly of Wellington, St. George's). A memorial service celebrating the life of Alan was held on July 28, 2020 in Virginia. Beloved husband of Myrna Kelly, Son of the late Leonard & Joycelyn Kelly, Father of Katrina Kelly, Brother of Winston Kelly (Marjorie), Marvin Kelly (Anona), Velva Lee (Alvin). Alan is predeceased by Brothers: Carlyle, Dennis, Wayne, Laurie Kelly; Sister: Daphne HarrisALPHA Memorial Chapel Funeral Home
Published in The Royal Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020