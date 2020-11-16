Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alan Michael Pitman. View Sign Obituary

Alan Michael Pitman was born in Bermuda on November 4th, 1958, and grew up off Sound View Road in Somerset.The beloved hero of his family passed on Sunday, November 8th, 2020 in New Jersey, US.While attending Saltus Grammar School, Alan became interested in the arts and music. He began playing the trumpet at age 12. The instrument came naturally to him and he quickly achieved Grade 8 in both theory and practice. Alan became a lifelong friend of Saltus's music teacher Bill Duncan. Indeed Bill would serve as the best man in Alan's wedding many years later. Alan played many instruments and had a leading role in virtually every school production. The stage also came naturally to him and he fed off the audiences he entertained. Alan was a masterful and memorable Tevye in the school production of Fiddler on the Roof. He represented Bermuda at the youth camp in the 1976 summer Olympics in Montreal and was an accomplished athlete in his own right. He was the starting goalkeeper for the senior Saltus football team in both his final years and also represented Bermuda in field hockey in 1975. He continued his music studies at Mt Allison University in Sackville, New Brunswick, Canada.Upon his return home, he was invited to join the leading entertainment act on the island at that time which was The Happening BDA. Alan sang, played trumpet and was a natural front man and sidekick to the band's leader Jimmy O'Connor for many successful years. Alan then brought Bermuda to New Jersey, creating Bermuda Strokes Painting, a successful business that served the local community. He became involved in St. Andrew's Church in Westwood NJ, a place that was deeply special to him, where he would discover his love of the Catholic Church and ultimately transfer his career to serving the Youth Ministry and Music Ministry, among others. He would also go on to serve the community of Sacred Heart Church in Haworth. Alan had a love for animals, the game of golf, volunteering, youth ministries, and spending time with his children and granddaughters. Alan will be laid to rest in his family plot at St. Anne's Church in Bermuda, the same church where his daughter was married. In honor of Alan's memory a service was held on Friday, November 13th in US and a memorial service will take place in Bermuda soon. Alan is survived by his parents Marion and Jack, his daughter Ashley and son-in-law Matt, granddaughters Violet and Antonina, his son Tyler and daughter-in-law Leah, his partner Jean Bradley-Brennan and her daughters Katie and Emily, his sister Paula Sue and her sons Chase and Cole, a houseful of devoted pets, and cherished extended family: MaryAnne, Paul, and Drew Melanson, and Anne and Angelo Pietrunti, as well as Bermudian and UK families including aunts, uncles and cousins too numerous to mention.. His tireless love and devotion to his family, friends, and the Church will never be forgotten. Earth's loss is heaven's gain.



Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 16, 2020

