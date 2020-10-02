Guest Book View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of ALBERT HUDSON DONAWA, beloved husband of Margaret, loving father of Pastor Michelle Hill (Dwayne), Albert Jay Donawa Jr., Michael Donawa and Anneka Donawa, son of the late William Edmund and Ida Donawa in his 75th year of Bob's Valley Rd., Somerset.A service celebrating his life will be held at Hamilton Seventh-day Adventist Church on Sunday October 4th 2020 at 2.00pm.Interment will follow at St. James Church Cemetery, Sandys.Flowers may be sent.The family will be present to receive friends at the Pearman Funeral Home on Saturday evening from 7.30pm to 9.00 pm and at the Hamilton Seventh-day Adventist Church on Sunday afternoon from 1.00 pm.Please wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines when attending the viewings, service and burial.He also leaves to cherish his memory his sisters Esther Robinson (Edward) (Bda), Shirley Joseph, Eulalie Frontin, Susanne Newsome, Amy Donawa and Reginald (Isa) and William Donawa (all of Antigua), grandchildren Jordan Hill (Mallory), Cole, Torian and Dylan Hill, Justin, Mateo, Jace, Christopher, Remy, Chyna and Cruz Donawa, great grandchildren Aubree and Khloe Hill, special daughters Keena and Rona Donawa, in-laws Coralie Gilbert, Edna Smith , Patricia Edwards, Pearl Simmons, Joseph (Ann) Bailey and Edward (Rosalind) Bailey, numerous nieces and nephews, special nieces Lorna Lander and Judith Watkins (Robert), the Bailey family, the Scotland family, Somerset Cricket Club family, Willow Cuts family, NAS/SERCO family, Firefighter family, dear friend Mrs. Frances Goodchild, grand-dog Chester Donawa an and a host of other relatives and friends both here and abroad. Special thanks to Dr. Myint, Dr. Darwin, Mrs. Maxine Simmons, Clinical Manager, Tonya Gilbert Unit Assistant and the entire Gordon Ward Staff.



