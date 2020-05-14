Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pearman Funeral Home PO Box MA 130 Somerset , Bermuda PO Box MA 13 (441)-234-0422 Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of ALBERT LEROY ROBERTS in his 72nd year on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Rochester, New Hampshire, formerly of Scaur Lodge, Sandys, Bermuda. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Brenda and his son, Alan. They will surely miss him.His parents were Vivian Stanley (Bip) Roberts and Lois Ardelle Roberts-Ray (Philpott) (Gerald) â€" all deceased. He also leaves to mourn his loss his brothers Stanley (Angela), O'Brien (AlexaMae) and Lloyd (Patty-jean). His brother Maxwell predeceased him. Albert will also be remembered by his step-sisters Pam and Valerie and step-brother Winslow.Albert is also survived by his loving in-laws: his sisters-in-law Earlean, Stacey and Shawn Ferrell and Michelle Saunders and his nephew Phillip Saunders; nieces Patrina Saunders and Nancy Jones. His parents-in-law Junius and Nancy Ferrell and brother-in-law Harvey Ferrell predeceased him.Other family members that are mourning his loss are his aunt Erna Richardson, his nieces, Sareta Hayward (Kevin) and Allison Roberts-Wolfe (James), and Dominique Roberts; nephews, Jevon (Ally) and Devon Roberts; grand nephews, grand nieces, great grand- nephews and great grand-nieces and a host of cousins/relatives of the Philpott, Roberts and Ferrell families and long-time friends, too numerous to mention.Pearman Funeral Home



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of ALBERT LEROY ROBERTS in his 72nd year on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Rochester, New Hampshire, formerly of Scaur Lodge, Sandys, Bermuda. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved wife Brenda and his son, Alan. They will surely miss him.His parents were Vivian Stanley (Bip) Roberts and Lois Ardelle Roberts-Ray (Philpott) (Gerald) â€" all deceased. He also leaves to mourn his loss his brothers Stanley (Angela), O'Brien (AlexaMae) and Lloyd (Patty-jean). His brother Maxwell predeceased him. Albert will also be remembered by his step-sisters Pam and Valerie and step-brother Winslow.Albert is also survived by his loving in-laws: his sisters-in-law Earlean, Stacey and Shawn Ferrell and Michelle Saunders and his nephew Phillip Saunders; nieces Patrina Saunders and Nancy Jones. His parents-in-law Junius and Nancy Ferrell and brother-in-law Harvey Ferrell predeceased him.Other family members that are mourning his loss are his aunt Erna Richardson, his nieces, Sareta Hayward (Kevin) and Allison Roberts-Wolfe (James), and Dominique Roberts; nephews, Jevon (Ally) and Devon Roberts; grand nephews, grand nieces, great grand- nephews and great grand-nieces and a host of cousins/relatives of the Philpott, Roberts and Ferrell families and long-time friends, too numerous to mention.Pearman Funeral Home Published in The Royal Gazette on May 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers