It is with great sadness that we announce the death of ALBERT PRESTON 'BLUFF' SIMONS, who passed away after a short illness, in his 75th year, in Ellenwood, Georgia on Friday, January 3, 2020. Son of the late Marion Georgina Simons and Quinton "Bluff" Simons. He leaves to mourn his wife Patricia Williams Simons; his children and their families Albert Preston Jr, Calvin Preston Simons, Linnal Simons, Jason Simons, Janae Eafford, Kalae Darrell; pre-deceased by daughter Gina Goater and granddaughter; his step children Leroyld Williams and Maurice Williams; his siblings and their families Rita Jones, Winston "Bluff" Simons, Patricia Richards, Brenda Fubler, Noel Simons Randolf "Ralph" Simons; pre-deceased by sister Pamela Crockwell; his grandchildren, great-grand children, in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, neices, nephews and an infinite amount of friends, church families and work colleagues; too many to name; Ivin Cann, Norbert and Ashley Simmons; special friends Mac Riley, Raymond Cariah, Lewelyn Simmons, Somers Tuzo and Bro Francis; extended family Linda, June, Annette and Verona.Funeral arrangements are planned for Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Public/family viewing (12 - 8pm). Thursday, January 16, 2020. Celebration-of-Life Funeral Service (10am).Viewing and funeral service will be held at Gregory B Levetts & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, Decatur, Georgia. Interment (2:30pm) Thursday, January 16, 2020, Georgia National Cemetery, 1080 Scott Hudgens Dr, Canton, Georgia 30114
Published in The Royal Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020