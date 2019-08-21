A memorial service celebrating the life of Ms Alexis Terrell, will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019, at 7pm. Location: Black Bay Beach (Dockyard). Sister of Valerie Oliphant (late Grassella) and the late Toni Bradshaw; loving aunt of Alexis Davis (Ed) and Kevin Oliphant (Sybonae), Tina Martin, Robert Martin; special niece and nephews in Bermuda â€" Shelly and Steven Riley and Derek Cameron; other dear relatives and friends in Bermuda and New Jersey. BERMUDAFUL COLOURS CAN BE WORN OR COLOURS IN GENERAL. AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019