We regret to announce the passing of Allan Cuthbert Frith.The family of Allan Cuthbert Frith regrets to announce his death at the age of 89. Allan was the son of the late Harold and Elfreda Frith, the dearly loved husband of 64 years of Wilma H. Frith, cherished father of Glenn (Wendy), Ian and the late Patrick Frith (Martha), Lynelle Furbert and Patrice Frith Hayward (Leroy). Devoted Pa to Jason Frith, Shantia and Stefan Furbert, Asha Ratteray, Maegan Tankard (Bernelle), Phylicia Buchanan (Michael), Sonchez Wolffe (Myron), Zoleah and Na'imah Frith and doting Pa to precious great grandchildren â€" Zyun, Shania, MJ, Marley, Kaylynn, Taylor, Zuri, Zendae, Myron, Khyron, Payton and Xara. Allan was the loving brother to Leroy Frith (Lucy) and the late Harold Frith (Helen), Irma Washington (George), Ruth Dyer (Norman) and Ed 'Polly' Smith. Beloved brother-in-law to Diane Swan (the late Vanosdelle), Sonia Gilbert, Terry Cartwright (John), Randal 'Randy' and William 'Candy' Richardson and uncle to the late Patricia (Patty) Washington. He will be affectionately remembered by many adored nieces, nephews, cousins, Godchildren, cherished friends and his treasured Stowe Court community.Funeral arrangements are planned for Sunday, August 16th at 3 pm at Barr's Bay Park, Pitts Bay Road. Masks will be mandatory with limited physical contact requested. Interment will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Pembroke. Flowers may be sent, and colors may be worn.Family and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home on Saturday ONLY, from 7:30pm until 9 pm where physical distancing and masks will be mandatory and in respecting Covid-19 guidelines, visitors are asked not to congregate inside of the building following the viewing. Services entrusted to Augustus Funeral Home and Cremationwww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020