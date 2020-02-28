Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alma Ernest Scott Hunt. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of ALMA ERNEST SCOTT HUNT, beloved husband of Sheron Hunt, loving son of the late Alma "Champ" and Elmira Hunt, beloved father of Antoine (Juliz), Scott (Wendy) and O'Shea (Alesha) in his 70th year of Chaingate Hill, Devonshire. A service celebrating his life will be held at Christ Church, Devonshire on Saturday February 29th 2020 at 1.30pm.A private burial at sea will follow.The family will be present to receive friends at Christ Church Devonshire Church Hall on Friday evening, from 7.30pm to 9.00pm and again on Saturday afternoon from 12.30 pm.In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the Dr. Beresford Swan Dialysis Unit, c/o King Edward VII Memorial Hospital, 7 Point Finger Rd., Paget DV 04.He also leaves to cherish his memory his grandchildren Zaeya, Ariah and Denver, sisters Valencia Manning, Beverley (Nicholas) and the late Marion Smith , nieces and nephews, special friends William Francis, Steven Todd, Darwin Symonds, Richard Augustus, Zane Seymour and Roderic Pearman and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME Published in The Royal Gazette from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

