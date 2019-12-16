Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Almeria Lenora Wilkinson. View Sign Obituary

AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Almeria Lenora Wilkinson.A Home-Going service for ALMERIA LENORA WILKINSON, beloved daughter of the late Arnold and Lucille Wilkinson, in her 78th year, of Chapel Lane, Pembroke, sister to Helen Mateen, Shirley Wallen, (Sam), Brenda Simons, Pamela Rabain, Eugene and Lynn Wilkinson, the late Sheridan and Oliver, will be held at The Heard Chapel, 42 Glebe Road, Pembroke, TODAY, Monday, December 16, 2019 at 1pm.Interment will follow the service at Pembroke Parish Cemetery. Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Heard Chapel AME, Glebe Road, TODAY, Monday December 16, 2019, from 12noon â€" 12:50pm only.Lenora is lovingly remembered by numerous nephews and nieces; also special friend "Rosie".Her family would like to extend their immense gratitude to the staff of MWI and Westside Villas.



