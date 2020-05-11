|
|
|
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
|
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Amice HOPE Bassett (nee Jackson), the last matriarch, of her era, of the well-known, culturally rich, "Jackson Clan," in her 100th year and of Somerset. Hope was the sixth daughter of Walter Jabez and Catherine Elizabeth Jackson (nee Gibbons), and the devoted wife of the late Edgar Dudley Bassett; loving mother to daughters Janice Swainson, Sheryll Ricardo, Dorothea Bassett and son the late Andre Bassett (Angria); cherished deceased sisters, Effie Taylor, Edna Thomas (late Easton), Elizabeth "Liz" Smith (late Allie), Henrietta "Honey" Ingham (late Clair), Mary Hayward (late Lance) and deceased brother, Edward "Eddie" Jackson (late Norma), USA. She will be sadly missed by her beloved grandchildren: Jerome Swainson, Wanda Swainson, Charmaine Lambe (Sinclair), Lanan Bascome (Jenson), Latoyia Swainson, Jarita Bassett, Dr Aisha Bassett, Alex-Andre and Aaron Bassett; great-grandchildren: Mario Swainson, Charclair and Charmaine Lambe, Anaiya Bascome; great-great-grandchildren: Kambre Swainson and Kenzo Dill; sister-in-law: Maude Bassett. Hope was a cherished aunt to her nieces: Edna Simmons (Everard), Sylvia Hayward (USA), Troi Depts (USA), Angela Spencer, Carol Postlethwaite, Barbara Dillas, Joan Butterfield, Jennifer Harvey and Josette Bassett; great-nieces: Gina Camara (Tony), Allayne Simmons, Malaika Hayward; nephews: the late Evan Smith (Judy), Stanley Thomas (Sylvia), Stuart Hayward (Jamie), Robert (Ann), Larry (Yvette), Clyde and Melvyn Bassett, Ed.D (late Sushila) and Gary Lightbourne; great-nephews: Anthony Smith (Jennifer), Barclay Simmons and Ijumo Hayward.Close to Hope's heart were cousins, Theresa Tucker, Almeira Burch, the late Pat Astwood, Norma Stucker (Canada), Judy Spenser, McDaniel and Erskine Phillips (Canada); special friends: Elizabeth Kawaley, Jo and Massimo D'Addario (USA/Italy), Wendy Moore, Pat Anscombe (USA), Stephanie Dinkins (USA), Karen Dumas (USA), Joan Blades and Matthew Roban; the Critchlow, Smith, Bascome and Lambe families and many other relatives and friends here and abroad. Also predeceased by brothers-in-law: Carl, Arnold, Kenneth Bassett and Lloyd Harvey; sisters-in-law: Cecily, Carrie (USA) and Dot Bassett, Ruby Harvey, Una Lightbourne and Myrtle Aiken; nephews: Barry and Howard Bassett. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr Boonstra and Dr Montgomery.A private grave side service will be held, and, at a later date, a memorial service will take place.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on May 11, 2020
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|