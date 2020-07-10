WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF:- AMON JAMES BROWN JR., son of Betty and Leon Raynor Sr. and Amon James Hunt, loving father to Zico Williams, Tyshun Brown, Shauntorri (Torri) Franks and Csavanni Brown, brother to Leon Jr., Tauria and Twaniqua (Nikki) Raynor, grandson of Madge and the late W. Leroy Hunt, the late Mackie and Marjorie Simmons, in his 53rd year of 219 Middle Road, Southampton.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 10, 2020