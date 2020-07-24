Guest Book View Sign Service Information D.H. Augustus & Sons Funeral Home 5 Elliott Street Hamilton , Bermuda HM 10 (441)-292-5251 Obituary

WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF: - Amon James Brown Jr. A Home Going service for AMON JAMES BROWN JR., son of Betty and Leon Raynor Sr. and Amon James Hunt, loving father to Zico Williams, Tyshun Brown, Shauntorri (Torri) Franks and Csavanni Brown, brother to Leon Jr., Tauria and Twaniqua (Nikki) Raynor, grandson of Madge and the late W. Leroy Hunt, the late Mackie and Marjorie Simmons, in his 53rd year of 219 Middle Road, Southampton will be held at The Cathedral of The Most Holy Trinity Church, Hamilton on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 3.00pm.Interment will follow the service at St. John's Cemetery.Relatives and friends may pay their last respects at Augustus Funeral Home on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 7.30pm â€" 9.00 pm also at Augustus Funeral Home on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 2.00pm â€" 2.30pm.Lovingly remembered by grandchildren: Ashiah and Jahkai Williams, Kylah Gibbons, Amon Brown Jahzhy Williams; niece: Tazaiah Raynor; nephew: Chioke McGhie Raynor; other children: Callon, Dani, Charhan and Chamari Burns; aunts: Maybelline Fubler (George), Roberta Jones Simmons (Orin), Rosetta Gilbert (Millard), Sheila Aguiar (Ronnie), Glenda Hunt, Alice Raynor, Noella Raynor; great aunt: Delores Simmons; special uncles: Quinton Simmons, Jefferson; uncles: Carlos Brown (Renee), Larry Hunt (Jackie), Vernon Fox (Florence), Tommy Adderly (Sharon), Eldon (Barbara), Willard (Carol), Cyril (Elah), Gladwin (Meredith), Clayton and Ivan Raynor; godparents: Linda Mae Hodgson, Celeste Deshields, David Frost; special cousin: Earlene Wilkinson, Gina and Toby Trott; cousins: Desai Jones, Dane Simmons, Neisha and Glenn Tucker, Wolde, Finote and Falasha Gilbert, Marlon, Dion and Loriann Brown, David and Micheal Burrows, Jacinto and Tyriq Brown, Dawn Zuill, Raynor cousins (too numerous to mention); special friends: Angela Franks, Anika Williams, Marsha Finegan, Pescal Duckett, Mark Tankard, Ed Oliver, Chevaugh Joell, Roy Stevens, Tony Carreiro, Antoine Sealey, Brangman Security, Boulevard Community



