It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of MISS AMY MCHARG, beloved daughter of Donna Lee Ventura (Ruben), beloved mother of Caelyn Skye (her father Calvin Philpott), and the late Cassidy, in her 38th year of 38A Long Bay Lane, Sandys MA 03.A graveside service will be held at St. John's Anglican cemetery, Pembroke TODAY Saturday, September 14th, 2019 at 5pm. VISITATION: Relatives and friends may pay their respects TODAY SATURDAY AFTERNOON from 3.30pm to 4.30pm at AMIS Memorial Chapel, 8 Khyber Pass, Warwick.Amy also leaves to cherish her memory: sisters Sarah Fox, Charlotte McHarg (Kent Gray) and Capri Duque; nephew Branden, niece Ari Rema Duque; numerous special friends, other relatives. Amy was predeceased by her father John Edward McHarg.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019