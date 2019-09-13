Amy McHarg

Guest Book
  • "To Donna and family you have my deepest condolences. Gone..."
    - Diana Arruda
  • "My deepest condolences to Donna and family my thoughts and..."
    - Beverly Kozma
  • "Donna n Family so sorry 2 hear of the passing of Amy my..."
    - Leon Leslene n Laquita Somersall
  • "May the love of friends and family carry you through your..."
    - Lolita Lisi
  • "Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us..."
    - Karen Okoro
Service Information
Amis Memorial Chapel
8 Khyber Pass
Warwick, Bermuda
WK 03
(441)-236-0155
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Amis Memorial Chapel
8 Khyber Pass
Warwick, Bermuda WK 03
Graveside service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
St John's Anglican cemetery
Pembroke
Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of MISS AMY MCHARG, beloved daughter of Donna Lee Ventura (Ruben), beloved mother of Caelyn Skye (her father Calvin Philpott), and the late Cassidy, in her 38th year of 38A Long Bay Lane, Sandys MA 03.A graveside service will be held at St. John's Anglican cemetery, Pembroke TODAY Saturday, September 14th, 2019 at 5pm. VISITATION: Relatives and friends may pay their respects TODAY SATURDAY AFTERNOON from 3.30pm to 4.30pm at AMIS Memorial Chapel, 8 Khyber Pass, Warwick.Amy also leaves to cherish her memory: sisters Sarah Fox, Charlotte McHarg (Kent Gray) and Capri Duque; nephew Branden, niece Ari Rema Duque; numerous special friends, other relatives. Amy was predeceased by her father John Edward McHarg.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019
