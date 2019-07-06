Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Cameron Burns. View Sign Obituary

Andrew Cameron BurnsOn June 10, 2019, in Toronto, Andy passed away at the age of 84 after a short illness. Beloved husband of 58 years to Marguerite (nee Armstrong); cherished father to Susan (Douglas Pepper), Ann, Andrew (Christine Ansley) and James (Meghan Valentine); dear brother-in-law to Heather Woolf and the late Dr. J.H. (Paddy) Woolf of Bermuda; uncle to Nicholas C. Kempe of Bermuda and Sarah Kempe Cooper of Manchester, UK; adoring grandfather to Drew, Sophie, Ansley, Luke, Leo, Thomas and William. He is predeceased by his sister Jean and brother David. Andy was born on November 24, 1934, in London, UK, to Dr. Andrew Shaw Burns and Susan (Susie) Cameron Burns. With the outbreak of WWII , Andy left London with his mother and sister to live in Scotland, then Nova Scotia, and finally Bermuda in 1941 where they took up permanent residence and Andy's great love for the island began. He was a student and avid athlete at the Saltus Grammar School, playing soccer and running track at the highest level. In 1953, he left to study commerce at Dalhousie University; he obtained his CA from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Quebec, and an MBA from the University of Western Ontario. His career spanned 38 years with the firm of Deloitte (formerly PS Ross, Touche Ross, Deloitte Touche) where he served as Regional Partner for Latin America and the Caribbean from 1976-79, Managing Partner of the North York office in Canada from 1982 until he retired in 1996, and then as Managing Partner of the firm in Switzerland and finally Managing Partner of the Thailand office from 1998-2002.Andy and Marg returned to Toronto in 2003 and spent winters in Bermuda, playing golf at Mid Ocean Club and enjoying time with dear family and friends. Andy was a generous and supportive father and grandfather who will be remembered for his kindness and wisdom, his sense of humour, and his boundless encouragement of academics and athletics. Andy was greatly loved and will be deeply missed. His funeral was held in Toronto on June 23rd. Published in The Royal Gazette on July 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

