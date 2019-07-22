We regret to announce the passing of Mrs ANGELINA REGO, beloved wife of the late Manuel Rego, of #22 Poinciana Road, Devonshire DV 08, in her 90th year, beloved mother of Arthur (Ann), Carol (the late William Jack), Jonathan (Corrina), daughter of the late Eugene DeSilva and the late Maria Gloria DeSilva Piques. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11am at St Paul's Church, Middle Road, Paget.Further notice will appear in the Royal Gazette on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. AMIS Memorial Chapel. Bermuda Cremation Service
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 22, 2019