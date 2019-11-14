A funeral service celebrating the life of ANITA EMILY LINDO, beloved wife of the late Albert James Lindo, of Devonshire Parish, will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Wesley Methodist Church, Church Street, Hamilton, at 11am.Interment will follow the service in St Mark's Cemetery, South Road, Smith's Parish.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Friends of Hospice (charity that supports Agape House), www.friendsofhospice.bm, 7A Point Finger Road, Paget DV04. Tel: 232-0859She is survived by her son Albert "Buddy" Lindo (Louise); grandchildren: Ingrid, Duane, Darin (Evelou), Carmen, Coral (Michael); great-grandchildren: Tristan, Ernestyne, Kara, Evin, Kayla, Ciarra and Jordan; great- great-grandchildren: Aries, Sokiera; and numerous other relatives and friends.She was predeceased by her daughter: Natalie Elaine Lindo and granddaughter Heidi Lynn Shaw.Colours may be worn.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16, 2019