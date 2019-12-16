We regret to announce the death of MRS ANN LOUISE PETLEY-JONES, beloved wife of the late Evan William Petley-Jones Sr, of Warwick Parish, in her 74th year.Funeral arrangements are pending.She is survived by her son: Evan Jr; sisters: Janet Renouf and Susan Renouf (Scott Thompson); brother: Robert Renouf (Barb); other relatives and friends both here and abroad.Condolences may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019