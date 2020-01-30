Anne Margaret Plowman

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anne Margaret Plowman.
Obituary

We regret to announce the death of Anne Margaret Plowman, beloved wife of Michael; loving mother to Mary (Kenneth), Michael, Jean and Joan (Andrew) and grammy to Kenny, of Smith's Parish in her 80th year. She is also survived by her brother: Jack (Sandy) Labonte and family from Arizona; and brother-in-law: Piers Plowman and family from Australia.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the SPCA at P O Box WK 94, Warwick WK BX.A private family service was held at St. Paul's Church, Paget.Condoleces may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.