We regret to announce the death of Anne Margaret Plowman, beloved wife of Michael; loving mother to Mary (Kenneth), Michael, Jean and Joan (Andrew) and grammy to Kenny, of Smith's Parish in her 80th year. She is also survived by her brother: Jack (Sandy) Labonte and family from Arizona; and brother-in-law: Piers Plowman and family from Australia.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the SPCA at P O Box WK 94, Warwick WK BX.A private family service was held at St. Paul's Church, Paget.Condoleces may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020