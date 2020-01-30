Anne Margaret Plowman

Guest Book
  • "Jean & Joan, So sorry to hear that you have lost your..."
    - Gwynne Williams
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Maria Rewan
  • "Dear Mary and Family, You have my sincerest condolences on..."
    - Wendy Harvey
  • " Mary,Jean,Joan & Michael very sorry to hear about your Mom..."
    - June & Ronnie Viera
  • "My condolences to you Michael and family I'm sure she will..."
    - Derek Emery
Service Information
Bulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home
32 Mount Hill
Hamilton, Bermuda
HM AX
(441)-292-3320
Obituary

We regret to announce the death of Anne Margaret Plowman, beloved wife of Michael; loving mother to Mary (Kenneth), Michael, Jean and Joan (Andrew) and grammy to Kenny, of Smith's Parish in her 80th year. She is also survived by her brother: Jack (Sandy) Labonte and family from Arizona; and brother-in-law: Piers Plowman and family from Australia.In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the SPCA at P O Box WK 94, Warwick WK BX.A private family service was held at St. Paul's Church, Paget.Condoleces may be shared through www.bulley-graham.bmBulley-Graham-Rawlins Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Published in The Royal Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.