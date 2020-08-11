We regret to announce the passing of ANTHONY CRAIG JONES, in his 47th year, of Alberta, Canada. The beloved son of Quinton and Yvonne Jones (deceased) and Mommy Carole (step Mom).Craig also leaves to mourn his wife Charity and sons Isaac & Josiah. His brother Paul and sister Amber (Ryan). Lovingly remembered by his Grandmother Lydia Jones (the late Leroy Jones) of Riddell's Bay Rd, Warwick; Grandparents David and Wendy Saunders from Canada. Uncle: Elroy Jones; Aunts: Doris Pearson (from the US), Lucinda Sledge (from the US), Juanita Jones, Angela Sheppard from Canada. Nephew: Quinton; Nieces: Lyniah, Kinley, Kyla and Autumn. Extended family from Bermuda, US and Canada too numerous to mention.A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Craig to be held at a later date in Alberta, Canada. Condolences may be sent to: [email protected]
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 11, 2020