Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pearman Funeral Home PO Box MA 130 Somerset , Bermuda PO Box MA 13 (441)-234-0422 Obituary

Anthony Eugene DeSilva It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of ANTHONY EUGENE "GENE" DESILVA, former Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) and Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) of The Bermuda Regiment, of 12 Broome Street, Sandy's MA03, in his 78th year. Dearly loved husband of Carol DeSilva (nee Mello), devoted father of Rhonda Frey (partner Kevin) and Commissioner of Police (retd.) Michael DeSilva (wife Mirela), cherished VooVoo of Savannah Frey (fiancÃ© Jason) and Joshua Frey (father Edward Frey, sister Melissa Frey), Holly DeSilva (partner Chiamo) and Kelsey DeSilva (partner Craig) (mother Susann Fuller USA), survived by sister and brother-in-law Pat and Barry Kessell, brother and sister-in-law Raymond and Alison DeSilva, sister-in-law Mary DeSilva, former sisters-in-law Diane DeSio and Linda Adams, remembered lovingly by numerous nephews, nieces, relatives and special friends, including Helena and Dan Bauer (USA), Larry Dean and family, Kimberley Spring, Ceilidh Blood, Major (retd.) Herman Eve, Pam Ramsay, Sonja and Arthur Winchell, Will Freeman, the Dockyard line crew, the Pier 41 marina family, Regiment Poker Pals, and the Meyer Tours dispatch team. Pre-deceased by parents Joe and Angie DeSilva, sister Gloria (Gilbert) Camara, brothers Junior DeSilva, Frank (Beatrice) DeSilva and John DeSilva. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gene's memory would be most appreciated to PALS Cancer Care in Bermuda at



Anthony Eugene DeSilva It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of ANTHONY EUGENE "GENE" DESILVA, former Warrant Officer Class One (WO1) and Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) of The Bermuda Regiment, of 12 Broome Street, Sandy's MA03, in his 78th year. Dearly loved husband of Carol DeSilva (nee Mello), devoted father of Rhonda Frey (partner Kevin) and Commissioner of Police (retd.) Michael DeSilva (wife Mirela), cherished VooVoo of Savannah Frey (fiancÃ© Jason) and Joshua Frey (father Edward Frey, sister Melissa Frey), Holly DeSilva (partner Chiamo) and Kelsey DeSilva (partner Craig) (mother Susann Fuller USA), survived by sister and brother-in-law Pat and Barry Kessell, brother and sister-in-law Raymond and Alison DeSilva, sister-in-law Mary DeSilva, former sisters-in-law Diane DeSio and Linda Adams, remembered lovingly by numerous nephews, nieces, relatives and special friends, including Helena and Dan Bauer (USA), Larry Dean and family, Kimberley Spring, Ceilidh Blood, Major (retd.) Herman Eve, Pam Ramsay, Sonja and Arthur Winchell, Will Freeman, the Dockyard line crew, the Pier 41 marina family, Regiment Poker Pals, and the Meyer Tours dispatch team. Pre-deceased by parents Joe and Angie DeSilva, sister Gloria (Gilbert) Camara, brothers Junior DeSilva, Frank (Beatrice) DeSilva and John DeSilva. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gene's memory would be most appreciated to PALS Cancer Care in Bermuda at https://pals.bm/support-us/donate-online . A small graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday 12th June 2020 at St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Somerset, with physical distancing and wearing of masks. Decorations and colours may be worn.PEARMAN FUNERAL HOME Published in The Royal Gazette from June 11 to June 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Royal Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers