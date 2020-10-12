Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Michael "Tony" Sousa. View Sign Service Information Amis Memorial Chapel 8 Khyber Pass Warwick , Bermuda WK 03 (441)-236-0155 Obituary

We would like to invite you to a farewell memorial for the late Mr. Anthony "Tony" Michael Sousa, beloved husband of Maria Luisa, loving father of Natalie Young (Eric) and Lisa Finnerty (Chris/Ian) and grandfather to William Finnerty and Adam and Amalie Young, son of the late Anthony and Natalie Sousa, and son-in-law of the late Luis and Octavia Rombeiro in his 76th year of "Chelsea Cottage", 11 Watlington Road West, Devonshire on Wednesday October 14, 2020 at Cathedral of St. Theresa, Cedar Avenue, Pembroke at 4:00pm. He is also pre-deceased by his sisters Lucy DeSilva (John) and Mary Vieira (Joe) and survived by his brother Joe Sousa (Hilda), sister-in-law Julieta Bento, aunt Mary Fox (David), uncles Michael Sousa (Ann) and Joe Sousa (Susan). Special friends Johnny Eatherley, Johnny and Joe Tavares, Gerald Harris and Family, Peter Bernard, Bernell "Skeets" Zuill, Kevin Leisure and Kenny Peters, nieces, nephews, godchildren, family and friends too numerous to mention. Donations in his memory may be made to PALS..AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory



