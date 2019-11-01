It is with great sadness that the family of MR ANTHONY WILLIAM GRANVILLE HOLLIS announce his passing on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Son of the late William Godfrey Hollis and the late Ruth Isabel (Ratteray) Hollis. Anthony leaves behind his six children: Anthony Brown, Alesha Brown (Tucker) (O'Shea), William Hollis, Desmond Hollis, Mychael Hollis and Myron Hollis, in his 65th year, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania formally of Devonshire, Bermuda. A memorial service to be held Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Cobb's Hill gospel Hall at 3pm.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019