A memorial service for Mr Anthony William Granville Hollis, son of the late William Godfrey Hollis and the late Ruth Isabel (Ratteray) Hollis, in his 65th year, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania formally of Devonshire, Bermuda will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Cobb's Hill Gospel Hall at 3pm. Anthony leaves behind his six children: Anthony Brown, Alesha Brown (Tucker) (O'Shea), William Hollis, Desmond Hollis, Mychael Hollis and Myron Hollis; five grandchildren: Knicholas, Jeh'zion, Alayna, Alysia, and Ariah; his siblings: Keith (Shervonne), Marilyn (Leon), and Darlene (Timothy); nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, family and friends too numerous to mention.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 8, 2019