ANTONIO DE CAMARA LIMA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ANTONIO DE CAMARA LIMA.
Obituary

WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF MR. ANTONIO DE CAMARA LIMA, loving husband of Alice Nell Lima, father to Michael (Babes), Marty,Patrick Gibbons (stepson), Cindy , Antonella Smith, brother to George , Mariano, Fernanda , Maria J. and Maria , son of the late Mariano and Mary De Lima in his 91st year of #40 Roberts Ave , Devonshire Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 27, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.