WE REGRET TO ANNOUNCE THE PASSING OF MR. ANTONIO DE CAMARA LIMA, loving husband of Alice Nell Lima, father to Michael (Babes), Marty,Patrick Gibbons (stepson), Cindy , Antonella Smith, brother to George , Mariano, Fernanda , Maria J. and Maria , son of the late Mariano and Mary De Lima in his 91st year of #40 Roberts Ave , Devonshire Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Oct. 27, 2020