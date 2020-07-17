A Memorial Service celebrating the life of MR. ARMON JERRARD (CRAIG JONES) in his 54th year, formerly of 20 Beacon Hill Road, Sandy's MA 03, son of Carol Joy Ann Jones and the late Frederick A. Burrows; will be held on Saturday 18th July, 2020 at Fort Scaur, Somerset at 2.00pm.Armon will be lovingly remembered by his grandparents Marcia Augusta Caines, Willis Monrovia Jones, Sinclair C. Burrows, Margaret Louise Burrows Darrell; aunt Shirley Outerbridge, uncle Neville Jones, cousins Joseph Simmons (Susan), Kathy Albuoy, Gladwin Bean, Kim Bean, Ivan Outerbridge, Patricia Simmons, Joycelyn Jones and Stanford Jones; special friends Shyvonne Dickinson, George Hypolite, Terry Phillips, Mandy Ralph, Darius Richardson, Khandi Roberts, Selena Simons, Wendell Simmons, Angela Smith, Tyrone Smith, the late Dhameer Dean Williams, Lesley White, Malinda Simmons-Jennings, The Berkeley Institute Class of '84, The Fairmont Southampton Family and a host of family and friends too numerous to mention.Armon has requested for white to be worn. AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 17, 2020