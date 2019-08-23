We announce the passing of MR ARTHUR EUGENE "PETER" ADAMS SR, beloved husband of the late Jean, and beloved father to Arthur, Jr (Ellen) and Brian Lynne, in his 97th year, of the Dorothy Crane Home, formerly of #4 Dolly's Bay Lane, St Davids, St George's Parish DD 01.A graveside service celebrating his life will be held at Ebenezer Methodist Cemetery, St George's, 10.30am Tuesday morning, August 27, 2019. Further details will be in Monday, August 26 Gazette.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019