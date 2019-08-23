Arthur Eugene (Peter) Adams Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Eugene (Peter) Adams Sr..
Service Information
Amis Memorial Chapel
8 Khyber Pass
Warwick, Bermuda
WK 03
(441)-236-0155
Obituary

We announce the passing of MR ARTHUR EUGENE "PETER" ADAMS SR, beloved husband of the late Jean, and beloved father to Arthur, Jr (Ellen) and Brian Lynne, in his 97th year, of the Dorothy Crane Home, formerly of #4 Dolly's Bay Lane, St Davids, St George's Parish DD 01.A graveside service celebrating his life will be held at Ebenezer Methodist Cemetery, St George's, 10.30am Tuesday morning, August 27, 2019. Further details will be in Monday, August 26 Gazette.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.