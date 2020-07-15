We are saddened to announce the passing of ARTHUR J. DESILVA (SR) of Sunset Crest, 180 South Shore Road Paget. He was 91. Arthur leaves to mourn his wife of 55 years Mary Jane DeSilva (nee Page).Children: Arthur (DeDe) DeSilva, son of Louise Ferreira (Mi); David DeSilva (Donna) and Jane Bothello (Mark).Arthur will also be remembered by his four granddaughters: Amanda Harkness, Kelly Benevides, Paige Bothello and Ashling DeSilva as well as five greatgrandchildren. We also wish to express our sincere gratitude to Arthur's dedicated caregiver Marvlyn.A private service is planned. No flowers please.Donations in Arthur's name may be made to: Actions on Alzheimer's and Dementia.www.alzbermuda.comAMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from July 15 to July 16, 2020