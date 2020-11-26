The family of ARTHUR REDMOND BURCHALL of 5 High Point Lane, Robert's Avenue, Devonshire are saddened to announce the passing of their father in his 96th year. He was the beloved husband of the late Joycelyn Burchall and is survived by his loving children and their spouses Khalifa (Colin), Graham (Marilyn), Judith (Donald), Wendell (Marilyn), Myron (Anne), Jennifer (Stuart).Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.Augustus Funeral Home and Cremation Servicewww.augustusfuneralhome.com
Published in The Royal Gazette on Nov. 26, 2020