It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of ARTHUR REID LEONARD SIMMONS beloved husband to Mariana Simmons of Port St Lucie, Florida formerly of Hamilton Parish, Bermuda, in his 83rd year. He was a loving father to Reid Simmons (Sabrina), Richard 'Ricky' Simmons (Joelle), Jay Thomas (Cheryl), Carla Harris (Donta), Sophia Wilmot (Oneil); stepchildren Alba, Jeffri, Elsa Martinez and Samiea Hawkins.A farewell service will be held in Port St Lucie, Florida. He leaves to cherish his memory grandchildren Jason Davis, Reid 'RJ' Trott, Kamryn and Kaylon Harris, Kallan Simmons, O'Neil Wilmot Jr; sisters Gretchen Brangman Alice Zuill, Alveria Darrell; brother St Claire Simmons (Linda); sister-in-law Adrianne and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.He was predeceased by his parents Newman Simmons and Helen Simmons (nee Seymour); sisters Edith Tucker (Gerald), Glenda Simmons; brother Floyd 'Bobby' Simmons; brother-in-laws Gerald Tucker, Gerald Brangman, Warrington Zuill and Walter Darrell and stepson Coolridge 'Coolie' Dill.He will be fondly remembered by Sylivia Hassan, mother of Reid and Rick Simmons and Jay Thomas, Constance 'Connie' Simmons, mother of Carla Harris and Cherryl Singh-Williams, mother of Sophia Wilmot and the Bermuda Industrial Union (BIU) Family.



