Ashley Eugene Roberts

Amis Memorial Chapel
8 Khyber Pass
Warwick, Bermuda
WK 03
(441)-236-0155
We regret to announce the passing of Ashley Eugene Roberts, in his 75th year, of Florissant, Missouri, previously of Warwick, Bermuda. He was the son of the late Cyril Eugene Roberts and the late Eunice Edith Roberts Nicholas (nee Cox); brother to Edith Williams, the late Allan Roberts, the late Clifford Roberts Sr, Winston (Vince) (Alison) Roberts, Gloria Roberts (Ralph) and special nephew/brother Michael Roberts. A memorial service is planned for a later date.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 30, 2019
