It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ashton Eugene Peters, beloved husband of the late Albertha Peters and devoted father to Denise Peters, brother to the late Menrad Peters (late Eunice), Glenna Richardson (late Johnny), the late Verna Woolridge (late Gladwin), Eula (Joseph), Alban Peters (Barabra), Lavinia Trott (Henry), Claude Peters and Kendall Peters in his 91st year, of 27 Hillview Road, Warwick.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020