A home going service for MRS AUDREY FLOOD, beloved wife of the late Donald "Biggy" Flood, daughter of the late Hilda and the late Arthur "Pat" Burgess, loving mother to Dawn Phillips (Justin), loving grandmother to Tyler Phillips (Kate), sister to Virginia DeSilva and the late Fredrick "Jr" and Kenny Burgess and Betty-Ann Ray, in her 82nd year, of 17 Woodlawn Road, Sandys SB 03, will be held at Calvary Gospel Chapel, Middle Road, Southampton, on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 3pm.Interment will follow at Wesley Methodist Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Pembroke.VISITATION: Relatives and friends may pay their respects THURSDAY EVENING ONLY, November 14, from 7.30pm to 9pm, at AMIS Memorial Chapel, Khyber Pass, Warwick.Lovingly remembered by her many friends, relatives, nieces and nephews, the Calvary Gospel Chapel family, Women's Aid family; special friends: Marsha Sandham, Kay and Leo Custodio, Constance & Eddie Perry, Donna Phillips, Guy Phillips and Kristina Darrell. Special thanks to Dr Aung, and PALS to whom donations can be made in lieu of sending flowers.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019