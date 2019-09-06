AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Mrs Audrey Irene Francis, beloved wife of the late Stanley Owen Francis, daughter to the late Daniel and Edith Place, loving mother to Roger Francis (Shirley) and Patricia Dean, sister to Sylvia Smith, Virginia DeGraff, Lola Hill, the late Marion Robinson, Kenneth Hartland Place, Voorhees Place, Quinton Place and Ivan Place, in her 96th year, of "Anchors Down", #1 Orchard Lane, Pembroke.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019