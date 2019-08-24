AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of Mrs. Barbara-Ann Wolffe (nee) Mello, daughter of the late Frank Carl and Mary Esther Mello, loving mother to Howard Hayward (Takira), William Noel Wolffe (Binky), Lakiesha-Marie Wolffe and Nelia Corriera; adopted sons; Nathan Robinson and Lamont Robinson; sister to Beverly Wilson, Patricia Wong, Wendy O'connor, Jennifer Lewis, Deborah Botelho (Albert), Ray Perkins and the late Frank Carl Mello Jr. in her 63rd year of 7 Border Lane East Devonshire.Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Aug. 24, 2019