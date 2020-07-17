We regret to announce the passing of BARBARA GALE MUNOZ, loving mother to Michael A. Munoz (Kristin) in her 68th year of Apt.# 1, Lower East, 15 Sousa Estate Road, Devonshire FL 01.She leaves to cherish her memory grandchildren Logan and Alayna, sisters Donna Mora (Rodrigo) and Linda Suarez (Michael); niece Holly Pacheco (Mark), nephews Shane Mora (Karen) and Christopher Mora ( The late Vicky), great nieces Olivia, Evelyn and Isabella, great nephews Ethan and Payton, other relatives and friends too numerous to mention.AMIS Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Published in The Royal Gazette on July 17, 2020