BARBARA HOLLISJanuary 16, 1933 â€" February 22, 2020It is with sorrow that we announce the death of BARBARA HOLLIS wife of Lt. Col. Brendan Hollis and mother of Nancy March (Andrew), Steven (Suzanne), Roger (Cindy,) Peter (Becky,) Kevin (Gillian,), ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Barbara was born in Montreal and is a direct descendant of the famous Philemon Wright, founder of Hull, Quebec. Barbara and Brendan moved from Bermuda and spent several years in Florida and then moved on to Alberta, Canada to be near their daughter Nancy. During their time away from Bermuda they travelled extensively, with Barbara playing lots of bridge while Brendan lectured about Bermuda on more than forty luxury cruises. Barbara and Brendan both loved Bermuda, as they loved their family. As a keen bridge player, Barbara played the game with pleasure right to the very end. She was good at whatever she did. Her working life, which started after the children had grown up, included time with Hoffmann-La Roche, the Bank of Butterfield and Appleby Spurling & Kempe where she was a corporate secretary to international companies. After sixty-six years of a happily married life, Barbara has moved on and left us to mourn her loss and to remember the wonderful times we have had together.A family celebration of life will be held in Bermuda at a later date.
Published in The Royal Gazette from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020