AUGUSTUS FUNERAL HOME regrets to announce the passing of MRS BARBARA VIRGINIA NORFORD, beloved wife of the late Charles Norford Jr, daughter of the late Israel Franklin and Nellie Theresa Smith, loving mother to Sharrel Howes, Derek Norford (Carolyn), Rev Donald Norford (Cheryl-Ann) and Rev Shirleta Lawrence, sister to Gloria Burch, Eileen Jackson, the late Olive Raynor, Leroy, Ismay and Earl Smith, Dorothy McLaughlin, Leon Smith, Lucille Butterfield and Mary Brewster, in her 84th year, of 16 Field View Lane, Pembroke. Funeral service arrangements will be announced later.
Published in The Royal Gazette on Dec. 30, 2019